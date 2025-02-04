Paramount Global and Nielsen settle dispute with new multi-year deal

Media giant Paramount Global has entered into a new agreement with Nielsen, resolving a long-standing dispute. Under the multi-year deal, Nielsen will provide measurement and analytics services across Paramount's platforms, effective immediately. This includes measurement for Paramount's national and local broadcast, cable networks, as well as streaming on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

Additionally, Paramount has licensed new Nielsen services, including Advanced Audiences and ad-supported streaming platform ratings, to enhance its advertising, programming, and licensing strategies.

The announcement was made by Karthik Rao, Nielsen CEO and George Cheeks, president and CEO, CBS and co-CEO, Paramount Global.

"We are thrilled to resume our partnership with Paramount," said Rao, adding that the deal will be a "win for everyone: Nielsen, Paramount and all of our joint advertising partners."

The media company had ended its partnership with Nielsen last year, choosing not to renew a contract that expired on September 30, according to media reports.

The companies had been in renewal discussions for months, the reports said, but could not agree on pricing terms. In the meantime, Paramount used a different measurement firm, VideoAmp, a rival to Nielsen.