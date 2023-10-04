Paramount ponders dropping its streaming plans in India

The company currently holds a considerable 13% stake in JioCinema's parent company, Viacom18, a significant operator of local television channels.
As reported by Bloomberg, sources within Paramount Global have divulged a significant strategic alteration in the company's plans for the Indian market. Paramount Global, the influential entity overseeing media giants CBS and MTV networks, is purportedly reconsidering its imminent launch of the Paramount streaming service in India. Instead, the corporation is rumoured to be contemplating an intensified partnership with its existing associates in the region.
Insiders privy to this development suggest that Paramount Global is redirecting its focus towards enhancing its content offerings to JioCinema, a key player in India's streaming service landscape. Paramount Global, known for its astute investments, currently holds a considerable 13% stake in JioCinema's parent company, Viacom18, a significant operator of local television channels.
This strategic pivot mirrors a broader trend observed within major media conglomerates. These conglomerates, including Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., are tactically reassessing their international forays. Paramount Global, in particular, is aligning its strategy with the evolving dynamics of the streaming industry. With an eye on fiscal prudence, these industry behemoths are keen to ensure profitability, especially amidst the challenges posed by the burgeoning popularity of streaming platforms and the dwindling viewership of traditional television channels.