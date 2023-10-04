Paramount ponders dropping its streaming plans in India

This strategic pivot mirrors a broader trend observed within major media conglomerates. These conglomerates, including Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., are tactically reassessing their international forays. Paramount Global, in particular, is aligning its strategy with the evolving dynamics of the streaming industry. With an eye on fiscal prudence, these industry behemoths are keen to ensure profitability, especially amidst the challenges posed by the burgeoning popularity of streaming platforms and the dwindling viewership of traditional television channels.