PVR launches on-screen experiential in-cinema advertising

Commenting on the announcement, Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR said, “We are thrilled to partner with one of the finest carmakers in the country and have the chance to showcase their newly launched product in an immersive manner to visiting patrons inside the theatres. Innovation is at the core of PVR, and we are optimistic of offering our customers and advertisers something which is beyond their expectations, and we are happy to expand the in-cinema advertising space. We are confident that this innovative method of advertising, which is ideal for product debuts, will help brands make a lasting impression to theatre goers' emotions. PVR is really looking forward to collaborating with more brands and advertisers to revolutionize the in-cinema advertising.”