PVR PopMagic microwave popcorn launches on Amazon

Film exhibition company, PVR forays into e-commerce segment with its F&B offerings making its first product, PVR PopMagic microwave popcorn available on Amazon. With an objective to strengthen its F&B offerings beyond cinemas, PVR will partner with multiple other e-commerce players making them accessible for all patrons from the comfort of their homes. The company has exclusively partnered with Celebrity Chef Sarah Todd to bring to its audience a curated range of microwave popcorn under the theme ‘World of Flavours’. PVR PopMagic is now available on Amazon in value-added packs of 3 at INR 269 in each of the four flavors.
PVR PopMagic is launched in four popular flavours namely - Cinema Butter, Lightly Salted, Mexican Cheese and Lemon Pepper. With this, PVR introduces its first FMCG product to go out of the cinemas and marks its foray into the e-commerce segment. The value-added packs will be available on the other e-commerce platforms shortly. In line with company’s business objective, PVR will be expanding its F&B beyond cinemas in the coming months with diverse products suited for Indian audiences like premium gelatos, single serve pour-over roasted coffee and health bars etc.
The consumer response for the PopMagic has been extremely positive and the brand is focusing to innovate and expand its F&B product portfolio to reach consumers beyond its cinemas by making them available on e-commerce platforms. The company also plans to introduce new flavours keeping regional preferences in mind to cater to a wider set of audiences.
Commenting on the occasion, Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Ltd, said, “In our F&B space, popcorn is the fastest-selling staple food product, and its demand is maximum. During customer surveys, they expressed their concern to carry their favourite popcorn home as the composition and packaging of the product did not allow the product as a takeaway. During the trial phase of 3 months, we sold more than 3 lac units of PVR PopMagic from our cinemas and food delivering platforms serving customers in cities where our cinemas were located. Following this overwhelming response, we now want to make our F&B products available to a wider set of audience across the country and take the legacy of the PVR Popcorn ahead. Hence, we have partnered with other e-commerce players to maximize our reach. We are making our debut in the e-commerce space with four flavours of PVR PopMagic curated by the famous celebrity Chef Sarah Todd.”
He further added, ‘’In order to leverage the e-commerce space further, PVR will be introducing more products in the ‘Ready to Eat’ and ‘Do it Yourself’ category in the coming months which are specially curated to suit the varied tastes and preferences of Indian audiences. We have a strong understanding of consumer choices in F&B and the e-commerce route will certainly help in expanding our reach of F&B to masses.”
The inspiration behind the theme ‘World of Flavours’ for PVR PopMagic stems from the fact that India is a vast country where tastes and preferences of people change every 20 kms. While curating the four popular flavours, Sarah Todd, Celebrity Chef said, “The Cinema Butter was a clear winner resembling the freshly made popcorn flavour at PVR cinema while the Indian spicy taste was retained for Lemon Pepper and the globally acclaimed popular flavour of Mexican Cheese. To suit the healthy eating habits of the Gen X, the Lightly Salted flavour was developed which along with satisfying their hunger pangs in different times of the day also contributes to the health aspect”.
PVR PopMagic is gluten-free and made with imported corn from the USA with the best expansion rate and zero artificial ingredients being used in the making. The brand guarantees the highest quality of ingredients in the 100% whole grain popcorn of that are sure to stand out for their impeccable taste and premium quality and will deliver the value for its money.