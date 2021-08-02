PVR PopMagic microwave popcorn launches on Amazon

Commenting on the occasion, Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Ltd, said, “In our F&B space, popcorn is the fastest-selling staple food product, and its demand is maximum. During customer surveys, they expressed their concern to carry their favourite popcorn home as the composition and packaging of the product did not allow the product as a takeaway. During the trial phase of 3 months, we sold more than 3 lac units of PVR PopMagic from our cinemas and food delivering platforms serving customers in cities where our cinemas were located. Following this overwhelming response, we now want to make our F&B products available to a wider set of audience across the country and take the legacy of the PVR Popcorn ahead. Hence, we have partnered with other e-commerce players to maximize our reach. We are making our debut in the e-commerce space with four flavours of PVR PopMagic curated by the famous celebrity Chef Sarah Todd.”