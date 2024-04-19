Q4 results: Network18’s TV news revenue up by 28%, digital records 40% jump

The news network has had leadership in four regional markets of UP/Uttarakhand, Bihar/Jharkhand, Gujarat, and Jammu/Kashmir/Ladakh/Himachal. Its channels in West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Punjab/Haryana have also been strong number two players. Along with News18 Bangla which has seen a significant improvement in ranking during the year, News18 Lokmat has firmly established itself as a strong number three player.