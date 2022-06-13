QYOU Media India expands its digital footprint; rapidly widens presence on Connected TV

Commenting on amping up its digital footprint in India, Krishna Menon, Chief Operating Officer, QYOU Media India, said, “Connected TV platforms as a medium are witnessing an explosive growth in India. As a young entertainment brand, making digital-native content available for viewers on linear TV, provides us with an opportunity to open doors to millions of viewers and also give our content a place and platform of its own. We believe that as a disruptive and differentiated brand, expanding our digital footprints with major Connected TV platforms such as OnePlus TV will further bring us one step closer in becoming a holistic entertainment brand in India.”