Rannvijay, TV stars boost soon for Warner Bros. infotainment shows

Warner Bros. Discovery India (WBDI) has undergone substantial changes since the 2022 merger of Discovery Communications India and WarnerMedia India. This merger created a powerhouse with a portfolio of 18 television channels, including household names like Discovery, HBO, CNN, Cartoon Network, and streaming platforms like Discovery+.

Advertisment

In 2023, WBDI, in collaboration with Viacom18, signed a multi-year deal that made JioCinema the exclusive platform for HBO, Max Originals, and Warner Bros. content in India. Barbie, Godzilla vs. Kong, Kung Fu Panda 4, and Dune: Part Two were all major box-office hits for WBDI's movie division.

While WBDI's infotainment cluster—flagship channels such as Discovery, Animal Planet, and TLC—has long been associated with international shows dubbed in Indian languages, the company is now focussing on increasing its investment in Indian originals. This strategic shift is aimed at enhancing viewer engagement and expanding its market share in the highly competitive non-fiction entertainment space.

Also Read: https://www.afaqs.com/news/media/factual-entertainment-genre-underfed-challenge-to-meet-nonfiction-content-demand-warner-bros-discoverys-sai-abishek

Challenges in Non-Fiction Entertainment

The non-fiction segment on both TV and OTT platforms is gaining traction in India; however, it encounters significant competition from fiction-based content, as well as challenges concerning monetisation, quality, and diversity, as per Sai Abishek, head of factual & lifestyle at Warner Bros. Discovery, South Asia.

WBDI has introduced a content slate for its streaming service, Discovery+, along with its linear TV channels to tackle these challenges. This slate features a variety of local original titles that promise to push the boundaries of non-fiction by integrating elements of reality TV with adventure programming.

“Our challenge is to make factual entertainment more palatable to a mass audience. We are achieving this by bringing in popular figures. It’s about striking a balance between staying true to our core while also making the genre more accessible,” says Abishek.

Also Read: https://www.afaqs.com/news/advertising/warner-bros-discovery-international-unveils-wbd-aim-to-enhance-audience-targeting-capabilities

Earlier this year, WBDI launched Secrets of the Buddha Relics, a documentary hosted by Manoj Bajpayee and created by Neeraj Pandey, which explores the final days of Gautam Buddha and the origins of his revered relics. Building on that success, the network is poised to release Mystery Hunter, a show hosted by Rannvijay Singha, which delves into India’s glorious historical past. Additionally, the network has unveiled Reality Ranis of the Jungle, a unique survival reality show featuring 12 popular reality TV personalities, including Pavitra Punia and Eksha Kerung.

The second season of Star vs. Food Survival is also in the works, featuring a star-studded lineup such as Kartik Aaryan, Shreya Saran, Munawar Farooqui, and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan.

Also Read: https://www.afaqs.com/news/advertising/warner-bros-discovery-to-revamp-ad-sales-division

The OTT Advantage

A recent ORMAX report indicates an increasing interest in history and true crime content in India. WBDI recognises the trend; however, Abishek emphasises the company's commitment to balancing diverse genres. He explains that true crime generally achieves greater success on OTT platforms such as Discovery+ compared to linear TV due to its niche appeal and the challenges of attracting advertisers.

“Crime works heavily on OTT but may not necessarily perform on TV. However, genres like adventure, survival, history, and mythology resonate across both platforms,” he notes.

A key challenge for the network is getting audiences to pay for non-fiction content, but Discovery+ offers a unique platform to target niche audiences. By featuring tentpole projects starring international icons such as Morgan Freeman and Idris Elba, WBDI can invest in high-budget, star-studded productions, particularly in genres like true crime, which can be marketed effectively on OTT platforms.

By intensifying its focus on local content, integrating global production standards with culturally relevant narratives, and utilising both television and OTT platforms, Warner Bros. Discovery is positioning itself as a dominant force in India’s entertainment landscape.