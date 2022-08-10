Reliance Industries unveils ‘MI Emirates’ and ‘MI Cape Town

‘MI Emirates’ and ‘MI Cape Town’ – these names were chosen as they call out the specific regions from where the teams will be based. The teams, ‘MI Emirates’ or phonetically “MY Emirates” and ‘MY Cape Town’ respectively, are dedicated to fans across both the Emirates and Cape Town. The new entities take the iconic Mumbai Indians identity and weaves in the local influence. The global expansion of #OneFamily will bring to the leagues the ethos and the values that have helped elevate Mumbai Indians to be one of the most loved teams in franchise cricket.