Reliance Media business’ FY24 revenue up by 49%  

“The businesses made significant investments during the year in scaling up its new verticals, Sports and Digital. Sports properties like IPL, BCCI cricket series, SA20, and others, helped Viacom18 significantly ramp up its presence in the sports segment. The Group also increased its investments in Digital platforms, both news and entertainment, driving strong growth for JioCinema, Moneycontrol, and News18 platforms. The increased investments had an impact on EBITDA for the year,” says the company.