RISE Worldwide leads IPL 2024 sponsorship with team partnerships worth Rs 300 Crore

Commenting on the evolving trends in IPL sponsorships and highlighting the increasing participation of traditional and legacy brands with an eye on long term investments, Bardia said, “The IPL is a hugely successful and dynamic tournament and brand that has continued to evolve not just on the field but off the field as well. Teams no longer look at partnerships with sponsors in just the traditional way. They want to onboard sponsors that are relevant to their fan base and want to engage and involve the fans through the sponsors”.