Rural India positive about economic recovery: Kantar and GroupM Dialogue Factory Rural COVID Barometer Report

Digital trends:

There has been an internet revolution in rural India, with online being the most consumed media after television.

With respect to online content consumption, music/ audio (69%) leads the pack followed by news (49%) and gaming (33%).

Usage of video / OTT apps are driven by YouTube at 87% (most in Rajasthan, AP/ Telangana, TN and Bihar) followed by Disney+ Hotstar at 30% (highest usage in UP, TN, Gujarat, Kerala).

WhatsApp and Facebook are the most used social media/ messenger platforms at 87% (most in Rajasthan, AP / Telangana, Karnataka) and 66% (most in Odisha, UP, Gujarat and West Bengal) usage respectively.

Phone Pe is the most used digital payments app with 19% rural consumers having used these services in the last 6 months. Usage of Phone Pe is driven by Karnataka at 46% followed by Rajasthan at 38%.