Senco Gold & Diamonds invites pitch from media AOR agencies

Senco Gold & Diamonds, a pan-India jewellery retail player with a history of more than five decades having its origins in Kolkata and Bengal which is the hub of Karigari, and the largest organized jewellery retail player in the eastern region of India based on number of stores is inviting pitches for a media AOR agency as it ushers in 2023 with a hope of first full year without any Covid fetters.
Suvankar Sen, MD & CEO, Senco Gold & Diamonds said, “Senco Gold and Diamonds has a national footprint of 135 showrooms* across the country. Our vision is to bring the best of designs from every region of the country and create jewellery pieces that are widely appreciated by the customers across the spectrum. We believe our more than five decade track-record evokes consumers’ trust in our products and as we embark on our next phase of growth, our objective is to connect with millennials and the Gen Z alike.
We are looking for a media planning and buying agency partner who can help us achieve our marketing goals and reach our audience effectively. We are keen to understand and explore the varied perspectives and insights that media agencies may have for a growing brand like ours”
As a part of its marketing initiatives, Senco has tie-ups with celebrities as brand ambassadors to promote its brand or specific collections. Over the years, Senco has appointed Kiara Advani, Vidya Balan, Olympian Dutee Chand, actress Jaya Ahsan, former Indian men’s cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly, as brand ambassadors and in FY 2022 the company spent more than Rs. 30 crore on advertising and sales promotion.