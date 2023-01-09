Senco Gold & Diamonds invites pitch from media AOR agencies

Suvankar Sen, MD & CEO, Senco Gold & Diamonds said, “Senco Gold and Diamonds has a national footprint of 135 showrooms* across the country. Our vision is to bring the best of designs from every region of the country and create jewellery pieces that are widely appreciated by the customers across the spectrum. We believe our more than five decade track-record evokes consumers’ trust in our products and as we embark on our next phase of growth, our objective is to connect with millennials and the Gen Z alike.