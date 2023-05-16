Shemaroo Entertainment's revenue from operations grows 45.9% YoY

Commenting on the results, Hiren Gada, CEO – Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd., said, “Considering the external economic scenario, I am very pleased with our overall performance in this financial year. We started on this journey of changing our business strategy in 2019 and against all odds and headwinds that we have faced over the last few years, we have overcome all these challenges and have been successful in meeting our strategic goals. We are extremely confident that the agility, strength and innovative business model, along with a professionally run organization with freshly inducted talent from the media industry, will see our company delivering strong financial performance in the coming years.”