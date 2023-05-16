Shemaroo Entertainment's revenue from operations grows 45.9% YoY

The revenues from operations were reported at Rs. 556.6 crores in FY23 as compared to Rs. 381.4 crores in FY22.
Shemaroo Entertainment, has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending 31st March 2023.
The revenue from operations stand at Rs. 164.5 crores as against Rs. 93.6 crores in Q4 FY22; it is up by 75.8% YoY.
The earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) reported was at Rs. 16.9 crores as compared to Rs. 8.7 crores in Q4 FY22; up by 93.7% YoY; the company’s EBITDA Margin stands at 10.3%.
The company’s Profit After Tax (PAT) was up by 136.5 % to Rs 4.8 crores compared to Rs 2.1 crores in the fourth quarter ended 31st March 2022.
Commenting on the results, Hiren Gada, CEO – Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd., said, “Considering the external economic scenario, I am very pleased with our overall performance in this financial year. We started on this journey of changing our business strategy in 2019 and against all odds and headwinds that we have faced over the last few years, we have overcome all these challenges and have been successful in meeting our strategic goals. We are extremely confident that the agility, strength and innovative business model, along with a professionally run organization with freshly inducted talent from the media industry, will see our company delivering strong financial performance in the coming years.”
The yearly growth of digital media and traditional media for FY23 is 23.3% and 66.5% respectively, and the OTT Platform released 14 new titles during the quarter.
The company stated that the general entertainment channels (GECs) recorded a viewership share of 9 % in overall Hindi GEC genre.