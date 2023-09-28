Sirona, B O U L T, and Swiggy Instamart shine at afaqs!'s Startup Brands Awards 2023

Discover the rising stars that stole the spotlight at the 2023 Startup Brands Awards, rewriting the playbook for startup success.
Innovation and creativity took centre stage as the afaqs! Startup Brands Awards 2023 unfolded at The Leela, Mumbai. The event celebrated the remarkable achievements of emerging startup brands across various sectors, showcasing their prowess in design, digital marketing, packaging, and more.
The 2023 edition of Startup Brands Awards featured an array of award categories, organised into five super-categories and 27 categories. These celebrated excellence in design, digital marketing, packaging, video content, and more, offering a comprehensive view of the diverse talents and innovations within the startup landscape.
The awards employed a recognition system through "Metals," with three distinguished categories. These metals served as a testament to the exceptional achievements of the participating brands, with Gold representing the pinnacle of excellence, Silver signifying outstanding accomplishments, and Bronze celebrating noteworthy contributions.
Participating brands spanned diverse categories. Some among them: Swiggy Instamart, A47 X Indian Space Research Organization, TRESPECT, Good Bad Films, House Of Wisdom, GO4Cabs, Craftise, Yuvaa, Nicobar, boAt, cult.sport, NIC Honestly Crafted Ice Creams, Fancall, LetsShave, and Samco Mutual Fund.
Sirona emerged as a true champion, securing five metals including four golds and one bronze. Their achievements encompassed branded content, digital innovation, outstanding category disruption and outstanding personal branding by founder(s). Sirona's venture, Bleu condoms, also showcased packaging excellence, adding to their award collection, and highlighting their commitment to innovation.
Swiggy Instamart secured a prominent position at the Startup Brands Awards 2023, earning two gold metals. They excelled in crafting a captivating ad campaign and effective utilisation of video content on social media.
B O U L T stood out with two coveted gold metals. B O U L T showcased excellent brand identity and demonstrated e-commerce packaging excellence.
In addition to these, several other noteworthy startup brands left their mark at the event. Indulgeo Essentials, R for Rabbit Baby Products Pvt Ltd, NumroVani, Scaler, Femisafe, and 4700BC also emerged as standouts, clinching two prestigious metals each.
These awards not only recognise the innovative spirit of startup brands but also provide a platform for their remarkable achievements to shine. The creativity and excellence demonstrated by these emerging brands are setting new industry standards.
The judging panel comprised 19 distinguished jurors from various domains within the business, advertising, and marketing sectors. These esteemed jurors included: Adarsh Atal from Tilt Brand Solutions, Gayatri Yadav of Peak XV Partners, Humsa Dhir representing Sony Pictures Networks India, Jiteen Aggarwal from Hettich India, Mayuri Nikumbh from Conran Design Group, Neha Tulsian from NH1 Design, Nidhi S Mittal of JioSaavn, Prasun Kumar of Just Dial, Romil L from Kapiva, Samir Sethi from PolicyBazaar, Sarvesh Raikar of Lowe Lintas, Shivani Behl of Pureplay Skin Sciences, Sneha John of Swiggy, Soumyadip Chatterjee from Snapdeal, Supraja Srinivasan from Bookmyshow, Vanaja Pillai of 22feet Tribal Worldwide, Vijay Sharma from Myntra, and Lloyd Mathias, a business strategist & angel investor.
Their collective expertise and diverse backgrounds contributed to the impartial evaluation and recognition of outstanding startup brands at the event.