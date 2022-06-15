Sony Entertainment Television receives ‘Hall of Fame’ at TiE Mumbai for Shark Tank India

The launch of Shark Tank India empowered India's entrepreneurial ecosystem and managed to give wings to a common man to dream big.
The popular global reality show - Shark Tank made its headway in India last year on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV. Season 1 featured well-known entrepreneurs as sharks and witnessed an investment of Rs. 42 crores across 67 businesses. The launch of Shark Tank India empowered India's entrepreneurial ecosystem and managed to give wings to a common man to dream big. TiE Mumbai recognised Sony Entertainment Television with a "Hall of Fame," for organization's contributions to the startup ecosystem through Shark Tank India at "India Unicorn Summit 2022".
The ‘TiE Mumbai Hall of Fame’ recognizes outstanding Entrepreneurs, Investors, Investment Bankers, Corporates, Public Sector & Government change agents who have contributed tremendously to the development of the Economy and the Start-up Ecosystem in India and Globally.
TiE is a Global Democratic Entrepreneurship Community of 2,50,000+ entrepreneurs, investors, founders that has been built over the past 30 years. This group has contributed to 2+ Trillion USD worth of economic value up to date Globally. The Indus Entrepreneurs India (TiE) offers education, mentorship, networking, and funding opportunities to budding entrepreneurs. With the mission of building the startup ecosystem, TiE has been fostering entrepreneurs for over a decade.
Indranil Chakraborty, Head – StudioNEXT : The idea of bringing Shark Tank to India was to foster the culture of innovation in the country and to celebrate the entrepreneurs. Because of the show's rapid popularity, viewers across India now understand the significance of various business terms and how to begin with a proposal. We are delighted to have been honoured at India’s largest startup summit - TiEcon for Shark Tank India. We are excited to begin Season 2 and hope that it will further empower India's startup ecosystem.