Sony Entertainment Television receives ‘Hall of Fame’ at TiE Mumbai for Shark Tank India

Indranil Chakraborty, Head – StudioNEXT : The idea of bringing Shark Tank to India was to foster the culture of innovation in the country and to celebrate the entrepreneurs. Because of the show's rapid popularity, viewers across India now understand the significance of various business terms and how to begin with a proposal. We are delighted to have been honoured at India’s largest startup summit - TiEcon for Shark Tank India. We are excited to begin Season 2 and hope that it will further empower India's startup ecosystem.