Sony LIV brings on board ACKO as a Co-presenting sponsor for Shark Tank India 2

Shark Tank India 2 will stream from 2nd January on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV!
Launched in 2021, Shark Tank anchored its position in the Indian market, receiving a phenomenal response from brands and advertisers. The show is all set to come-back for its second season on January 2, 2022. In the age of impactful marketing and effective advertising, brands are increasingly looking for partnerships that are unique and deliver direct engagement with the audience. One such success story is the partnership between Sony LIV and ACKO.
The show provided aspiring entrepreneurs with fresh opportunities to follow their dreams. Echoing this sentiment, ACKO once again has joined hands with the platform to celebrate the ‘Change Makers’, who are not only raising the bar for entrepreneurship but also driving change through innovative solutions. This will be integrated into the show through a special segment where one stand-out participant will be invited to sign on the "ACKO Change Makers Wall" and engage in a conversation with the host about how their business will change the landscape and solve a particular problem.
This year, representing the ground-breaking start-up ecosystem in the country, are sharks of season 1 - Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Founder & CEO of Lenskart.com), along with new shark - Amit Jain CEO and Co-founder - CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com.
Shark Tank India 2 will stream from 2nd January on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV!
Ranjana Mangla, head ad sales revenue, Sony LIV : Our long-standing relationship with ACKO has created countless advancements in the M&E business with rich in-content integrations. We have designed a one-of-a-kind contextual segment in-line with ACKO’s philosophy of fostering innovation and innovative minds through Shark Tank India 2. We are confident that this integration on Shark Tank India will be relatable and hit the right cords with the audience.
Ashish Mishra, EVP - Marketing, ACKO : Shark Tank India has been a game changer in the Indian television space, propelling an entrepreneurial mindset in every household. We see synergies with the audience of the show who are not afraid to experiment with new-age products and solutions. This is our second year of association with Shark Tank India and in line with our proposition of 'Welcome Change', this year, ACKO will celebrate the ‘Change Makers’, who are driving change through innovative solutions.