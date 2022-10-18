Sony Pictures Networks bags exclusive Television & Digital rights for DFB-Pokal

The partnership makes Sony Pictures Networks the home for German football in India.
Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) has bagged the exclusive media rights to broadcast the 2022-23 season of the DFB-Pokal. The broadcaster will get the exclusive rights to televise the league across the Indian subcontinent – India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Pakistan & Sri Lanka. The partnership will also give SPN the rights to live-stream all the matches on its premium OTT platform, SonyLIV.
Beginning with the 2nd Round which kicks-off 18th October, SPN’s sports channels will broadcast the main part of this year’s DFB-Pokal season. The competition brings together 64 teams from multiple leagues across Germany, including Bundesliga, Bundesliga 2 and 3rd Division as well as lower tier regional leagues. The title of the DFB-Pokal holds importance at the European conference level, as the winner secures qualification into the group stage of the UEFA Europa League.
The 80th edition of the DFB-Pokal will witness reigning champions RB Leipzig defend their maiden title against some of the greatest German teams. Fans will also get a chance to witness one of the most revered Spanish footballing legends, Xabi Alonso, take the mantle of manager for Bayer Leverkusen. DFB-Pokal’s most successful team, Bayern Munich is off to a good start and with the inclusion of star player Sadio Mane, they will look forward to replicating their Bundesliga form in this league.
Watch the LIVE coverage of DFB Pokal on SONY TEN 2 & SONY TEN 2 HD channels from 19th October 2022.