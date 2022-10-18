Sony Pictures Networks bags exclusive Television & Digital rights for DFB-Pokal

The 80th edition of the DFB-Pokal will witness reigning champions RB Leipzig defend their maiden title against some of the greatest German teams. Fans will also get a chance to witness one of the most revered Spanish footballing legends, Xabi Alonso, take the mantle of manager for Bayer Leverkusen. DFB-Pokal’s most successful team, Bayern Munich is off to a good start and with the inclusion of star player Sadio Mane, they will look forward to replicating their Bundesliga form in this league.