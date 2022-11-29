Sony Pictures Networks India acquires exclusive media rights for Lanka Premier League 2022

The third season of Lanka Premier League will be broadcast LIVE across Sony Sports Ten 1 & Sony Sports Ten 5 channels, starting from 6th December 2022.
Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has bagged the exclusive broadcast rights for the third edition of the Lanka Premier League 2022. The broadcaster will get the exclusive Television rights across the Indian subcontinent including India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Nepal, and Maldives along with digital rights for India and Sri Lanka. Cricket fans are in for a high-octane ride with 40+ matches to be telecast across Sony Sports Ten 1 & Sony Sports Ten 5 channels.
The Lanka Premier League will commence on 6th December 2022 and will consist of five teams – Colombo Stars, Dambulla Giants, Galle Gladiators, Jaffna Kings, and Kandy Warriors. Two-time champions Jaffna Kings will look to bag their third straight title under captain Thisara Perera and star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga.