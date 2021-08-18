Sony Pictures Sports Network to showcase the return of John Cena at WWE SummerSlam 2021

Viewers across India will get to watch the return of John Cena LIVE in four languages across India: SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) on August 22, 2021, from 5.30 am IST.
Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN), the official broadcasters of WWE in India, will mark the return of 16-time World Champion, WWE Superstar, John Cena, at WWE SummerSlam 2021, LIVE on August 22, 2021, from 5.30 am IST. WWE SummerSlam is one of the most popular annual special events next to WWE WrestleMania and viewers across India can watch all the action LIVE on SONY TEN 1 channels in English, SONY TEN 3 channels in Hindi and the newly launched SONY TEN 4 channels in Tamil and Telugu as well as livestreamed on its on-demand OTT platform SonyLIV.
In one of the most awaited clashes, WWE SummerSlam 2021 will feature ‘Cenation’ leader and one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, John Cena, battle the current WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns for the coveted WWE Universal Championship belt. In a throwback to WWE’s Money in the Bank main event last month, fans were ecstatic when they saw John Cena’s surprise return cued in with his entrance theme ‘The Time is Now’. John Cena’s return had long been speculated and the crowd went into an emotional frenzy when they realized that the WWE Superstar was in the ring. It was on this very stage that John Cena made his intentions crystal clear and challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2021.
John Cena is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of all time and has carried the torch for WWE since he first set foot in a WWE ring nearly two decades ago. Since then, he went on to become 16-time World Champion, New York Times best-selling author and has also starred Hollywood blockbusters like The Suicide Squad, Fast & Furious 9 and more. His ethos of “Hustle, Loyalty, Respect” not only amassed a battalion of followers but also became a household slogan for many fans across the globe.
The ever-growing popularity of WWE in India has fueled the demand for regional feeds for one of the biggest sportainment events of the year and for the first time, fans across India can watch John Cena’s return to the main event of WWE SummerSlam 2021 in four languages – English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
In addition to the language feeds, SPSN has launched their John Cena Returns campaign which is centered around the comeback of the ‘Cenation’ leader. The WWE Superstar is returning to WWE after a 15-month hiatus at the biggest event of the season ‘WWE SummerSlam’ to take his place back and the fans can’t keep calm!
WWE SummerSlam 2021 will serve as the true WrestleMania of 2021, with over 60,000 fans packing in Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium for what may be the biggest wrestling show of the year. The main event will also feature the best matchups from the WWE universe like Bobby Lashley against Goldberg for the WWE Championship, a triple threat match between Nikki A.S.H, Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women's Championship and much more.
Live coverage of WWE SummerSlam 2021 in India on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) on August 22, 2021 starting with WWE SummerSlam 2021 Kickoff from 4.30 am IST followed by WWE SummerSlam from 5.30 am IST
