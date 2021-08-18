Sony Pictures Sports Network to showcase the return of John Cena at WWE SummerSlam 2021

In one of the most awaited clashes, WWE SummerSlam 2021 will feature ‘Cenation’ leader and one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, John Cena, battle the current WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns for the coveted WWE Universal Championship belt. In a throwback to WWE’s Money in the Bank main event last month, fans were ecstatic when they saw John Cena’s surprise return cued in with his entrance theme ‘The Time is Now’. John Cena’s return had long been speculated and the crowd went into an emotional frenzy when they realized that the WWE Superstar was in the ring. It was on this very stage that John Cena made his intentions crystal clear and challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2021.