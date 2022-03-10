Spinny® to be an associate sponsor for TATA IPL 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar

Over the last few years, Spinny has made significant investments on setting up the right processes and procedures to make pre-owned car buying & selling experience simple and delightful for every customer. Its focus has always been on ensuring each customer gets hassle-free car ownership experience that includes exchanging or upgrading their car. During this period, Spinny’s marketing playbook has been focussed on organic discovery of the platform and most importantly referral from customers who have experienced its platform. Additionally, Spinny has focused on Radio as an effective reach vehicle for their target audiences.