Spotify’s Virus 2062 spreads to India after Chile and Brazil

The podcast becomes the first one on the audio streamer to have Bollywood stars lend their voices to it.
If you thought the present pandemic is dystopic, then you’re wrong. What if there is a more deadly one on its way and only you can stop it?
Sounds like your sci-fi thriller doing the theatre/OTT rounds, doesn’t it? You’re close. This is the premise of ‘Virus 2062’, Spotify India’s new Original podcast.
And there’s a neat trailer for it too featuring Bollywood stars featuring Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal.
The podcast is an adaptation of Caso 63, a Spotify Original from Chile. After transfixing listeners with its science fiction and thriller storytelling in Chile and Brazil, the time-travelling show is going the geographical distance with its release in India. It has been produced locally by MnM Talkies, which produced podcasts such as Bhaskar Bose, I Hear You, and Darr Ka Raaz with Dr. Phobia.
Unni Nambudripad, Executive Producer – Podcasts, Spotify India, “Spotify is where audio storytelling is. Virus 2062 will keep listeners on the edge of their seat. We are releasing all episodes together so that it’s a complete audio thriller experience that can be binge-listened to. It’s also been such a privilege to work with Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal for this podcast given their background in theatre and the creative process they brought while recording the podcast.”