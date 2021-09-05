Spotify’s Virus 2062 spreads to India after Chile and Brazil

Unni Nambudripad, Executive Producer – Podcasts, Spotify India, “Spotify is where audio storytelling is. Virus 2062 will keep listeners on the edge of their seat. We are releasing all episodes together so that it’s a complete audio thriller experience that can be binge-listened to. It’s also been such a privilege to work with Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal for this podcast given their background in theatre and the creative process they brought while recording the podcast.”