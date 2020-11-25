Star India acquires Cricket South Africa media rights till 2024

Cricket resumes on the Star Sports network with the T20I matches for South Africa vs England series. This will be a first for Star India for a non-India bilateral cricket tournament to be produced in Hindi on SS1 Hindi, in addition to the English feed. England’s tour of South Africa will consist of three T20Is and three ODIs, beginning on the 27th of November. The upcoming campaign for the series focuses on the battle between the South African pacers, pitted against the strong English batting line-up. This will be the first big series for both teams after the IPL, with strong performers from the season such as Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Joffra Archer, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.