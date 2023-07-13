Star Sports acquires broadcast rights for ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023

The tournament will feature 'A' teams of the five full members of the Asian Cricket Council: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan as well as the top 3 teams from the 2023 ACC Men's Premier Cup: Nepal, UAE, and Oman. Through its extensive coverage of the tournament, Star Sports will offer fans front-row seats to witness the emergence of future Indian cricketing superstars like Yash Dhull (C), Abhishek Sharma (VC), Sai Sudarshan, and Riyan Parag among others. India A will begin their tournament on July 14 against UAE A before playing Nepal A on July 17. The greatest rivalry will commence as India A take on Pakistan A in their final group-stage match on July 19, 2023.