Star Sports and Tata Play launch targeted ads for affluent viewers for IPL 2024

“Addressable Ads capability for unconnected boxes is a groundbreaking global first in Pay TV that will be introduced for the first time on live sports during Tata IPL. Our association with Disney Star has brought this to life and provided advertisers with opportunities never before. With this initiative, brands can now achieve even sharper targeting on live TV, setting a new standard for advertising effectiveness on linear TV,” said Harit Nagpal, MD & CEO, Tata Play.