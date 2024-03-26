Star Sports launches 'Star Creator's Network' for IPL 2024 with influential content creators

Speaking on the lifetime opportunity, Jatin Sapru, the winner of Star Sports’ talent hunt in 2007, said, “I'm immensely grateful to be in this position, having won Dream Job in 2007 and now looking for the next anchor. ‘Dream Job’ isn't just a title; it’s a life-changing opportunity for content creators. With the depth of talent in our country currently, I would recommend that everyone embraces the journey and cherishes every moment, for it's not just about winning; it's about the transformative power of pursuing what you love."