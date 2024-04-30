Star Sports launches Star Deals to boost second-screen engagement for IPL on TV

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Star Sports plans to enhance Star Deals' visibility through promotions across all channels, including live broadcasts and social media.
Star Sports continues to redefine the power of television for advertisers, launching an innovative solution that redefines how brands connect with viewers during IPL matches.
The solution, titled Star Deals, is an innovative patented technology that allows brands to engage with audiences through their second screens while they enjoy the thrilling action on Star Sports Network. The innovation takes TV Commerce to millions of linear devices during the most watched mega-event, making it a game-changer for brands.
How Does It Work?
Star Deals leverages a unique QR code system, enabling IPL viewers to interact with brand promotions on their smartphones. This time, linear TV has provided brands the opportunity to enhance viewer engagement during the live IPL broadcasts on TV, without disrupting the viewing experience. Brands can now provide live offers, enable direct transactions, create unique brand experiences, and connect viewers to the brand’s landing page, all without the hassle of missing out on key moments. The technology powers a synchronisation of the offers and experiences of brands when their ads are playing on television during the live broadcast.
“We are extremely proud to launch Star Deals. At Star Sports, we are always looking for new ways to generate value for our advertisers, and Star Deals is a first of its kind offering in India that allows viewers to engage, interact and transact with brands through their second screen while watching live television. Star Deals is an attractive proposition for advertisers allowing them to, now use television to target consumers across the brand funnel”, said Ajit Varghese, head of network advertising sales at Disney Star.
Advertisers onboard Star Deals
Brands including Sansui, Kent, Joy, HDFC PayZapp, Lizol, and Asian Paints, are already on board, embracing the potential of Star Deals to deepen their connection with audiences. Additionally, viewers stand a chance to win exciting daily prizes such as air purifiers, air conditioners, and television sets, courtesy of Sansui and Kent.
To amplify the reach of Star Deals, Star Sports will have high-frequency promotions across all channels, including live broadcasts and social media platforms.