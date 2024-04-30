Star Sports launches Star Deals to boost second-screen engagement for IPL on TV

“We are extremely proud to launch Star Deals. At Star Sports, we are always looking for new ways to generate value for our advertisers, and Star Deals is a first of its kind offering in India that allows viewers to engage, interact and transact with brands through their second screen while watching live television. Star Deals is an attractive proposition for advertisers allowing them to, now use television to target consumers across the brand funnel”, said Ajit Varghese, head of network advertising sales at Disney Star.