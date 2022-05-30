Star Sports Network launches #ChaseTheRecord campaign with Aamir Khan

Speaking about featuring in the campaign #ChaseTheRecord, Aamir Khan said, “There’s always a very special feeling when Team India is in action. This time, they come together post franchise cricket to play for India and for the world record of 13 consecutive T20I wins. Like we cheer a bowler, as he starts his run up before a hat-trick, similarly it’s time to cheer for our boys-in-blue before this historic moment! I have blocked my time from 7 PM on June 9th like all the other fans for the opening match and I’m ready to cheer for my team consisting of some amazing young and deserving talent who have proven their mettle in IPL.”