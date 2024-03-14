Star Sports ropes in seven sponsors for IPL 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Star Sports, the official broadcast channel for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), has signed seven brand partners for the tournament. It has on boarded Dream11, Vimal, Asian Paints, Charged By Thums Up, Joy, Dettol and Amul.
Many of these brands partnered with Star Sports last season as well. It had roped in Dream 11, Asian Paints and Charged by Thums Up in 2023 also. Apart from them, Airtel, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Mountain Dew, Parle Biscuits, Kamala Pasand, RuPay, Britannia, Tata Neu, Jindal Panther and LIC were also the sponsors.
Star Sports is expected to shakeup the live sports broadcast experience for advertisers this IPL. It has introduced Star Sports Hot Deals that will allow viewers to scan, interact and engage with a single tap through their second screen. Brands can now create ultra-immersive product experiences for viewers inside the Cricket Live studio. Brands looking to drive product usage/exploration and deepen engagement with viewers can leverage the power of cricket legends and talent on Cricket Live.
Through Startup Powerplay budding startups can showcase their brand or product narrative in a concise 60-second slot. Assets such as squeeze ups, push-backs and other graphical elements can also be bought on a daily, weekly, and fortnightly basis.