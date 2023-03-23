Synchronize India and Unomer launch ‘SCORE’ – an IPL Ad Effectiveness Measurement Solution

The syndicated product will provide comprehensive data and insights to brands to measure the effectiveness, ROI, and impact of advertising during IPL 2023.
Synchronize India, a marketing and consumer insights company and Unomer, the leading digital consumer insights platform have partnered to bring ‘SCORE’ – an ad effectiveness measurement solution for brands advertising and sponsoring during Tata IPL 2023.
IPL is the most heavily invested event in India. Long-standing sponsors like Tata, PayTM, vivo and Jio compete for mind space and attention with new-age brands like Dream11, CRED and PhonePe. While TV broadcasting will be on Star Sports like previous editions, Reliance- backed JioCinema will be streaming the event digitally for the first time. With roughly half a billion cricket viewers expected to tune in, IPL presents advertisers their biggest campaign opportunity for the year.
With over 150 brands expected to invest in various forms of sponsorships and advertising, brand and media agencies need to track and measure the impact of investments in terms of brand visibility, salience, and buzz.
SCORE (a proprietary IPL effectiveness tool of Synchronize) will provide a holistic data-driven analysis with comprehensive coverage across advertising avenues, properties, teams, categories and brands catering to TV and digital advertisers as well as team and central sponsors.
A robust research design covering about 20,000 respondents across India in Pre, During, and Post IPL phases will provide sharp and timely insights to subscriber to assess their brand KPIs and advertising performance metrics along with overall and category level benchmarks. Daily reporting will enable brands to refine their media plans and make the most of the marketing spends as SCORE will provide analytics and insights related to:
· Viewership trends – where are consumers watching and is there a shift of consumers to different mediums
· Franchise equity – How teams are faring in terms of their strength to bring consumers to the stadium and screens
· Advertising impact – How brand recall, associations, ads, sponsorships, promotions are faring over the course of the of the tournament – overall and in key categories.
V Sudarshan, CEO of Synchronize, says, “The Synchronize team has experience of tracking the IPL effectiveness for more than a decade. As a part of our syndicated offering, SCORE is an established IPL impact measurement tool which helps brands and advertisers on any IPL avenue (TV, Central or Team sponsorships) to understand the ROI of their brand.”
Vinay Bapna, CEO of Unomer Technologies, adds, “Unomer mobile consumer insights platform reaches and engages millions of smartphone users, providing sharp and timely insights with speed, scale, and precision. We have worked extensively on sports sponsorship and advertising research, delivering comprehensive measurement of ROI and brand performance. With SCORE, we are excited to enable data-driven marketing decisions and planning for one of the most strategic investments that brands will be making.”