Synchronize India and Unomer launch ‘SCORE’ – an IPL Ad Effectiveness Measurement Solution

A robust research design covering about 20,000 respondents across India in Pre, During, and Post IPL phases will provide sharp and timely insights to subscriber to assess their brand KPIs and advertising performance metrics along with overall and category level benchmarks. Daily reporting will enable brands to refine their media plans and make the most of the marketing spends as SCORE will provide analytics and insights related to:

· Viewership trends – where are consumers watching and is there a shift of consumers to different mediums

· Franchise equity – How teams are faring in terms of their strength to bring consumers to the stadium and screens

· Advertising impact – How brand recall, associations, ads, sponsorships, promotions are faring over the course of the of the tournament – overall and in key categories.