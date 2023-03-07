TAM Sports launches new dashboard for enhanced business insights

Anshu Yardi, director business development, said “We have 15 years of IPL related Ad data on Sponsorship, On Ground, On Player, On Screen etc. besides other Non-Cricket Sports related Ad data too. We are starting with the release of latest 3 years IPL data, but based on additional demand from Clients, we can add earlier years or other Sports too. We believe this dashboard will be a game-changer for businesses looking to optimize their performance and stay ahead of the competition. We are excited to see how businesses will use this tool to drive growth and success using Sporting arena in the months and years to come."

