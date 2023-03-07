TAM Sports launches new dashboard for enhanced business insights

The new dashboard is now available for subscription on TAM India’s website, and one can schedule a demo to see the tool in action.
TAM Sports (a division of TAM Media Research), a leading provider of Sports data analytics & solutions to global clients, has announced the launch of its latest product, a cutting-edge dashboard designed to provide businesses with actionable insights while formulating a Brand’s Media Strategy during a forthcoming Sporting event like IPL.
The new dashboard offers a user-friendly interface, enabling businesses to easily access and analyze data on various aspects of sponsorship, including On-ground, Onscreen and Commercial. The dashboard recently released, has the latest 3 years of IPL data, providing interesting insights into a competitive Brand’s presence on IPL platforms, enabling businesses to make informed decisions quickly and effectively.
USP of TAM Sports Dashboard:
Some of the key features of the dashboard include customizable charts, which allow users to view specific metrics in a visual format, and the ability to generate reports quickly and easily. The dashboard also offers drill-down capabilities, allowing users to access granular data on specific aspects of the event.
Apart from providing structured reports, TAM Sports’ competence additionally lies in giving customized data which includes data analytics about the sporting events and assessments of the investments. The Sports Dashboard has a digital backend application that uses advanced technology to identify brand’s presence.
The new dashboard is now available for subscription on TAM India’s website, and interested businesses can schedule a demo to see the tool in action.
"We are thrilled to introduce our new Sports related Ad data dashboard to the market." said TAM India CEO L V Krishnan. "It is a first of its kind in the Sporting arena and we are kick starting with Ad data of latest 3 years of IPL. It’s a versatile tool to understand Brands collaboration with Franchises across years, Presence on multiple platforms of Advertising, Competing Brand’s visibility levels, Evaluate ROI’s on exposure across platform presence and take informed decisions on future opportunities within a Sporting arena. Our new dashboard is designed to be flexible and scalable, ensuring that it can grow and evolve alongside our clients' businesses. It will emphatically grow the Sports Advertising industry to an even much higher level." said Krishnan.
Anshu Yardi, director business development, said “We have 15 years of IPL related Ad data on Sponsorship, On Ground, On Player, On Screen etc. besides other Non-Cricket Sports related Ad data too. We are starting with the release of latest 3 years IPL data, but based on additional demand from Clients, we can add earlier years or other Sports too. We believe this dashboard will be a game-changer for businesses looking to optimize their performance and stay ahead of the competition. We are excited to see how businesses will use this tool to drive growth and success using Sporting arena in the months and years to come."