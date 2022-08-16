Tata Play Binge expands its OTT offerings to regional audience

Commenting on the addition of the new partner apps, Tata Play’s chief commercial and content officer, Pallavi Puri, said, “Carrying forward Tata Play Binge’s objective of bringing the best of entertainment to viewers, we are proud to partner with Namma Flix, Planet Marathi and Chaupal. The addition of these three new OTT platforms to Binge’s existing partnership with 13 other platforms will enable a wider audience enjoying stories in their own languages. This will significantly boost content discovery and exploration for Indian consumers, making Tata Play Binge the one-stop solution for all OTT entertainment.”