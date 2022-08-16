Tata Play Binge expands its OTT offerings to regional audience

Tata Play Binge to offer 16 OTT platforms in its app including Planet Marathi, Namma Flix, and Chaupal.
One of India’s leading content distribution platforms, Tata Play (formerly known as Tata Sky), brings the best and the largest library of OTT platforms across Indian languages under one roof with the addition of three new OTT platforms– Planet Marathi, Namma Flix, and Chaupal to its Binge offering. With these latest additions, Tata Play Binge now offers 16 OTT platforms in 1 app, strengthening its commitment to offer diverse content across languages catering to the Pan-India audience.
Chaupal, Planet Marathi and Namma Flix will bring stories from the world of Kannada, Punjabi, Haryanvi, Bhojpuri and Marathi entertainment. The extensive bouquet of content can be enjoyed through large-screen connected devices - Tata Play Binge+ Android Set Top Box and Tata Play edition of the Amazon FireTV Stick, along with the Tata Play Binge mobile app and the website.
Namma Flix with a dynamic library that brings the best of Kannada entertainment as a one-stop entertainment hub with movies, series, UGC, and other Kannada content titles like comedies, pranks, stand up and more. Planet Marathi, a Vistas Media Capital Company, will amplify Tata Play Binge’s library by bringing audiences differentiated, standout and national award-winning content, raising industry benchmarks. Chaupal, capturing the Hindi heartland with titles in regional languages like Punjabi, Bhojpuri and Haryanvi, offers 2000+ hours of streaming with top films and series.
Commenting on the addition of the new partner apps, Tata Play’s chief commercial and content officer, Pallavi Puri, said, “Carrying forward Tata Play Binge’s objective of bringing the best of entertainment to viewers, we are proud to partner with Namma Flix, Planet Marathi and Chaupal. The addition of these three new OTT platforms to Binge’s existing partnership with 13 other platforms will enable a wider audience enjoying stories in their own languages. This will significantly boost content discovery and exploration for Indian consumers, making Tata Play Binge the one-stop solution for all OTT entertainment.”
Planet Marathi, NammaFlix and Chaupal and join the band of the 13 existing, most popular OTT platforms on Binge like hoichoi, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Voot Select, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Kids, CuriosityStream, EPIC ON and DocuBay.