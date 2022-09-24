Tata Play takes strong action against counterfeit products

A raid was conducted in a three storied factory located at D 176, Phase 2 in Mayapuri, New Delhi. The police team lead by DCP (West), found 3 Injection Moulding machines installed on the ground floor of the building; the first floor is a small office where the remotes were being assembled and packed in carton boxes; the second floor had screen printers that printed logos of the brand onto the remotes. Following the raid, close to 4000 fake remotes have been apprehended. After a thorough search, all counterfeit material found were assembled and sealed. All documents were seized, and the building has been sealed.