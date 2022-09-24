Tata Play takes strong action against counterfeit products

Following a raid, close to 4000 fake remotes with the Tata Play logo on it have been apprehended.
An individual located in Mayapuri, New Delhi was arrested for manufacturing counterfeit Tata Play remotes. Pursuant to a suspected activity of fake products doing rounds in the market, Tata Play (formerly known as Tata Sky), had partnered with law enforcement agencies to carry out an investigation.
A raid was conducted in a three storied factory located at D 176, Phase 2 in Mayapuri, New Delhi. The police team lead by DCP (West), found 3 Injection Moulding machines installed on the ground floor of the building; the first floor is a small office where the remotes were being assembled and packed in carton boxes; the second floor had screen printers that printed logos of the brand onto the remotes. Following the raid, close to 4000 fake remotes have been apprehended. After a thorough search, all counterfeit material found were assembled and sealed. All documents were seized, and the building has been sealed.
Talking about the success of the investigation, a Tata Play spokesperson said, “We keep a close watch on any suspicious activities related to our products and approach the police once the violation is confirmed. We thank the authorities for their quick action in nabbing the suspect and urge the customers to buy spare remotes directly from the company and not from the open market.”