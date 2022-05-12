Television Ad Volumes maintain a steady growth : BARC Report

Having closed 2021 on a strong positive note, advertising volumes for television continued to stay stable in the first quarter of 2022 with a total of 443 million seconds across all channels. In comparison to the previous 2 years, Q1 2022 was almost at par with Q1 2021 and Q1 2022 registered a 20% increase in Ad Volumes over Q1 2020. March 2022 also registered the highest Ad Volumes for the year with 154 million seconds.