Television: Advertisers heading back, cameras rolling again, recovery gaining momentum

A producer, who makes a dance reality show for Star Plus, says that it has become very difficult for them to decide the ‘33 per cent’ they will retain. "It is not that you can use your crew in shifts, you have to get 33 per cent workforce insured and accredited, and only those 33 per cent will be allowed to enter the set. We have been told that there will be surprise inspection, and if anyone outside the list is found in the set, it might just get sealed."