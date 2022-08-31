The Disney Star-Zee ICC media rights deal explained

Industry analysts are surprised by this strategic alliance between Disney Star and Zee. ICC is said to have earned a whopping $3 billion from the sale of rights to Disney Star. As per industry watchers, Disney Star bid to win and found itself paying a high price for the media rights. In comparison, Star Sports had won media rights for the last eight years (2015-2023) for about $2 billion. According to persons in the know, the second highest bid for the ICC media rights was about $1.4 billion. This bid was made by Sony.