The impact of laughter on OTTs

Choudhury started the session by mentioning Tharoor's act and asking the panel what the industry expects from comedy as a genre. Ashish Shakya set the ball rolling by saying, "We are just getting started. The fact that there are so many platforms out there that are looking for bingeable content is an opportunity we haven't had before. The fact that even before the OTTs came in, a lot of creators came up via self created videos on platforms like YouTube which democratised it."