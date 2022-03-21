The Trade Desk integrates with Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform

Customer data platforms enable marketers to bring together customer data across multiple touchpoints into a centralized solution. When used in marketing, this data can be segmented to create more tailored and personalized campaigns. With Adobe Real-Time CDP, marketers can unify both Adobe and non-Adobe data into a single actionable customer profile.

This integration will also help advertisers future-proof their advertising strategies by securely transacting on first-party data without relying on third-party cookies. As a result of this integration, joint customers of The Trade Desk and Adobe will be able to activate first-party data – including registration data, and data based on other durable identifiers – for activation through email-based identifiers such as Unified ID 2.0.