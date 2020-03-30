The United Nations releases an open brief to creatives everywhere

It's an effort to mobilise the creative industry to assist W.H.O. to raise awareness and tackle the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.
The United Nations (U.N.) for the first time has called upon creators, influencers, talent networks, and media owners to help combat COVID - 19 and flatten the curve.
According to the brief, the U.N. wants creatives to assist the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) in helping people everywhere to adopt public health precautions, prevent the spread of misinformation, and communicate with those communities who can still avoid or minimise an outbreak.
The brief said, “We need help translating critical public health messages - not just into different languages - but into different cultures, communities and platforms - reaching everyone, everywhere.”
UN Secretary-General, António Guterres said, “We are in an unprecedented situation and the normal rules no longer apply. We cannot resort to the usual tools in such unusual times.”
But, the U.N. said this isn’t one single campaign. It is looking for a multitude of creative solutions to reach diverse audiences. It is also working with media partners, and clients with media inventory across platforms to amplify the best of the “…creative community.”
It has identified six essential areas of public activation that together makeup six “mini briefs”:
1. Personal hygiene
2. Social distancing
3. Know the symptoms
4. Myth busting
5. Do more, donate
The brief ends with a poignant message, “It is not too late. No one can do everything, but everyone can do something. Together we can save lives, protect resources and care for each other.”
You can take a look at the brief below and find all necessary information at this link.
Several brands have taken initiatives to spread awareness about the virus as well as the precautions to take.
Some unexpected brands have stepped in to make Coronavirus supplies too.
As of March 30, 2020, Coronavirus has infected over 7.23 lakh people and claimed over 34,000 lives. A vaccine for the virus isn’t available yet.