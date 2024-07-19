This budget will solidify the CNBC's presence on CTV: Network18's Smriti Mehra

With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Budget 2024 in the Parliament on July 23, business news channels are looking forward to a bonanza. The budget impacts every citizen of the country and thus all eyes remain glued to the television as the Finance Minister gives her speech. With this Budget being closer to the festive season and amidst a good monsoon, it is expected to create more advertiser interest. Smriti Mehra, CEO - Business and English News, Network18, says the network is expecting at least 50-60% more advertising revenues during this budget presentation as compared to the February budget.