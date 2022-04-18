Titan’s success story to soon be a web series

A leading production house is said to have bought the audio-visual rights to the book ‘Titan: Inside India's Most Successful Consumer Brand’.
“When Titan Company Limited launched its quartz watches some 30 years ago, the founders - a merry bunch of Tata employees who started out simply wanting 'to do something different' - could not have foreseen just how completely they would capture the imagination of Indian consumers in the post-liberalization era of the 1990s.”
That’s the description of ‘Titan: Inside India's Most Successful Consumer Brand’ on Amazon. OTT viewers will soon be able to watch this 30-year journey as a web series. A leading production house is said to have bought the audio-visual rights to the book.
Written by Vinay Kamath, a Senior Associate Editor with The Hindu BusinessLine, talks about how a quintessential Indian brand from the house of Tatas reached remarkable heights and in market capitalisation now only next to TCS in the Tata group.
Announcing the news on LinkedIn, Anish Chandy, Founder, Labyrinth Literary Agency, said, “From boardrooms to back rooms the book reveals how a quintessential Indian brand from the house of the Tatas reached remarkable heights. A tale of innovation and fortitude, of thinking outside the box and staying the course, of obsession with detail and the courage to acknowledge failure.”
The book was unveiled at the Tata Lit Fest in 2018 and is published by Hachette India.