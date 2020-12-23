Tonic Worldwide’s research division ‘GIPSI’ shares four key consumer needs of 2021

The 4 Key Needs of 2021 according to GIPSI are:

1. The Need to Heal from 2020:

GIPSI observes that there is a need to heal beyond physical health- mental, financial, social and more.

In 2020 multiple factors triggered importance of ‘Mental Health’ – celebrity suicide, job losses, domestic violence etc. As a result, awareness hit its peak, with a 1021% surge in "Mental Health Quotes" searches, and 40K conversations around "Mental Health".

Further, the year also saw an increasing concern on the career forefront with nearly 3.6 Mn LinkedIn updates for #Opentowork, #Opentojobs, #Openforbusiness.

People have begun to value self-care, with a 2x increase in “guided meditation” and 147% surge in YouTube trends of "Yoga for beginners''.

Consumers are busy bonding with puppies as a means of social healing, 302% search increase in "How to train a puppy".

Many relationships were put on hold with the mounting uncertainty, leading to a 2020 phenomenon - Situationship, with over 174K posts on Instagram.

GIPSI’s implication spells - “Brands can be the vaccine for the side effects of 2020 damage. Brands, what are you healing in 2021?”