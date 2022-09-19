&TV presents a heartwarming story on motherhood with ‘Doosri Maa’

Talking about the show, Vishnu Shankar, business head &TV, says, “&TV is committed to telling human stories that connect deeply with our viewers, which is why we bring to you ‘Doosri Maa’. Mothers are the epitome of unconditional love and sacrifice and the bond between her and her child is unquestionable. But what happens when life throws a curveball? Our show ‘Doosri Maa’ is a heart-tugging story of Yashoda’s struggle between her self-respect and maternal instincts, as she tries hard to accept her husband’s illegitimate young son. It is an emotional story of family, love, betrayal, and duty. We hope our viewers enjoy this new family drama and the phenomenal chemistry between Neha Joshi and Aayudh Bhanushali.”