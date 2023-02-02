Uday Shankar officially launches Upendrra Rai’s ‘Bharat Express'

Bharat Express will have a pan-India presence and is available across all major DTH and Cable Networks
Media veteran, Uday Shankar has officially launched Upendrra Rai’s National Hindi News Channel, Bharat Express amidst a ceremony organized at Hotel Andaz by Hyatt in New Delhi on 1st February 2023. The channel launch was attended by senior Political Leaders, Bollywood celebrities, Sports Icons and Business Luminaries namely Shri Anurag Thakur, Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Jal Shakti, Nityanand Rai, MoS, Home Affairs, Shri Sanjeev Balyan, MoS, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Sunil Arora, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India and Dr Kumar Vishwas. Bollywood Singer B Praak also dazzled the audience with his impromptu performance.
Speaking at the launch Uday Shankar, said, “I wish Upendrra all the best at the launch of his media venture and congratulate the entire team of Bharat Express at a successful launch. Having known Upendrra for so many years, I am assured that Bharat Express will demonstrate paramount journalistic ethics when seeking and delivering news”
Extending his gratitude, CMD and editor-in-chief, Upendrra Rai commented, “Uday Shankar has continued to inspire me through years and I am privileged to have him officially launch Bharat Express today. The channel will continue to reflect our core ethos of Satya, Sahas and Samarpan in the pursuit of Bold and Direct Journalism. Given the quickly changing market dynamics, Bharat Express is well-equipped to deliver relevant news content to the evolving discerning news viewer”
Bharat Express will have a pan-India presence and is available across all major DTH and Cable Networks, namely, Tata Play – 535, Dish TV – 671, D2H – 753 and Airtel DTH.
Varun Kohli, CEO, Bharat Express, said, “The launch has created a lot of hype and anticipation among viewers and advertisers alike. We are aiming to be a leader in the news space with an improved viewer engagement across our TV and Digital platforms.