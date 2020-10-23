UnlockingLife one experience at a time, BookMyShow unveils the all-new entertainment experience

The films strikes a chord taking viewers down memory lane while capturing the new face of India’s out-of-home entertainment era
As the country finally gears up to step out for its favourite entertainment experiences, BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination, today released its latest campaign film, themed ‘Unlocking Life’. The film is a reimagination of the good old days of memorable entertainment experiences with friends and family in a new avatar, as people revisit their favourite forms of out-of-home entertainment experiences in the new normal. The film highlights BookMyShow’s latest safety feature ‘My Safety First’ - the first ever safety shield tag, which enables an absolutely safe and secure entertainment experience for users. Thus, stepping out of home for entertainment and breaking the monotony to go back to experiencing events and movies, is now possible with BookMyShow’s ‘My Safety First’ so consumers can make an informed choice and take a decision responsibly.
Over the years, BookMyShow has transformed India’s entertainment ecosystem, catering to audiences across demographics and becoming the go-to destination for all things entertainment, including movies and live entertainment experiences. The ‘Unlocking Life’ campaign comes at a time when entertainment in the country is starting its revival cycle after a 6 month-long pause, giving millions of Indians a much needed respite from the no-show phase.
Conceptualised and executed by BookMyShow’s in-house team, the film aims to target entertainment-lovers across age groups, geographic restrictions notwithstanding and social setups through various social media platforms, with the spotlight on the all-new out-of-home entertainment experience - different but not a shred less than before! The ‘Unlocking Life’ campaign emphasises the importance of health and safety measures, now more than ever, putting ‘My Safety First’ squarely at the centre of secure entertainment experiences.
Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Ashish Saksena, COO - Cinemas, BookMyShow said, “BookMyShow is thrilled to welcome audiences to their favourite formats of out-of-home entertainment, yet again! As the preferred entertainment destination for millions of Indians, we understand that health and safety of all stakeholders is of utmost importance, now more than ever, and will be a key driver in reviving the entertainment ecosystem in India. The ‘Unlocking Life’ campaign aims at redefining the vast array of entertainment experiences and how they will be rolled out even whilst retaining the same measure of fun and vibrancy, as audiences finally gear up to step out and make memories with their loved ones, in these extraordinary times. The ‘My Safety First’ feature on our platform further strengthens our promise of providing safe entertainment to our users, and we urge all entertainment-lovers to make an informed decision as they get ready to experience entertainment in its new avatar, like never before!”
‘My Safety First’ will help create awareness amongst consumers on the various levels of safety and hygiene measures available across different entertainment experiences listed on BookMyShow. This safety shield feature which has been created using BookMyShow’s robust consumer and data analytics will highlight the best practices being followed by partners across India and will facilitate a safer and more secure experience for users, right from the time of booking tickets to experiencing entertainment, on ground.
The ‘My Safety First’ tag will highlight various safety indicators available across all movies and events listed on the platform, such as social distancing-based seating, thermal screening, contactless security check, availability of hand sanitizers, daily temperature check for staff members, availability of packaged food & beverages, limited occupancy in restrooms, compulsory masks, sanitization before every show amongst others, enabling users to see the various safety measures employed by partners and make an informed decision before they step out to be a part of their favorite out-of-home entertainment experience.
This feature is a natural extension of the safety expectations from consumers as gauged through BookMyShow’s ‘Back To Out-of-Home Entertainment’ surveys that found, more than 51% consumers wanted to step out of their homes for their favourite movies or events and the platform’s continued efforts to provide millions of Indians who use BookMyShow for all their entertainment needs, to provide a safe experience.
Since the start of the lockdown in March, BookMyShow has prioritised customer safety by changing tack swiftly and offering consumers a wide array of best-in-class virtual entertainment across genres that they could experience from the safety of their homes. For a smoother and richer quality of experience, the platform launched India’s first ever streaming platform for live entertainment with BookMyShow Online that offers unique and interesting entertainment options for consumers across demographics.