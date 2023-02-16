Viacom 18 announces Sizmek by Amazon (SAS) as a preferred measurement partner for the upcoming TATA IPL

Viacom18 digital offering is validated by Sizmek measurement protocols for impression & click tracking and geo-location.
Escape Velocity announced Viacom18’s partnership with Sizmek by Amazon (SAS) as a preferred measurement partner for the upcoming TATA IPL.
Viacom18 is revolutionizing the digital broadcast space and changing the digital video consumption landscape with never seen before features. Viacom18 is the digital streaming partner of the TATA IPL.
For advertisers, this partnership is a game-changer. Viacom18 digital offering is validated by Sizmek measurement protocols for impression & click tracking and geo-location. You can now validate your campaign reports and gain valuable insights through Sizmek, the trusted third-party ad server.
Raghu Seelamsetty, CEO, Escape Velocity said, “We are excited about this collaboration. This is a great opportunity for brands to be a part of sporting history. We look forward to a great partnership for this upcoming TATA IPL”.