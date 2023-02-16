Viacom 18 announces Sizmek by Amazon (SAS) as a preferred measurement partner for the upcoming TATA IPL

For advertisers, this partnership is a game-changer. Viacom18 digital offering is validated by Sizmek measurement protocols for impression & click tracking and geo-location. You can now validate your campaign reports and gain valuable insights through Sizmek, the trusted third-party ad server.

Raghu Seelamsetty, CEO, Escape Velocity said, “We are excited about this collaboration. This is a great opportunity for brands to be a part of sporting history. We look forward to a great partnership for this upcoming TATA IPL”.