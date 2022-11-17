Viacom18 and MTV Staying Alive Foundation reunites for Season 2 of MTV Nishedh

Commenting on the partnership, Sarthak Ranade, managing director of Janssen India & South Asia, part of the Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson says “Johnson & Johnson continues its fight against TB in India, building on our longstanding work in collaboration with the Government of India, NGOs and other partners. We believe that there is tremendous power in multi-sectorial partnerships to help turn the tide against this devastating disease. Through our partnership with the MTV Staying Alive Foundation on Season 2 of MTV Nishedh, we aim to empower the youth of today to make a real change and champion the cause of a TB-free India.“