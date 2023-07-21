Viacom18 To Broadcast Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10

“We are extremely glad that the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 will be streamed live on JioCinema and aired on Sports18 - Khel. They set very high standards in terms of how they bring the sport to the fans, and in Harare, we are sure they will raise the bar again and tell the fans some very inspiring stories. The Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 is a historic tournament in the journey of Zimbabwean and T10 cricket, and we are excited to partner with Viacom18 for the same,” said Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk, Founder and Chairman of T Ten Global Sports.