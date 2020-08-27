What is the role of TV advertising in the revival of consumption?

During the worst phase of the lockdown, e-commerce played a significant role in keeping the demand for goods and products across categories going. E-commerce is a conduit for other categories to get their distribution piece right and it’s a category in itself with all the trappings of branding, advertising and competition. Vikas Gupta, vice president and head of the digital, marketing, customer businesses at Flipkart, spoke about the way e-comm became the “provider of essentials” for the nation, overnight. This mandated some dramatic changes to the business model and the P&L mechanics at the backend, especially in the case of low cost items (say, a mop).