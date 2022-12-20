Whisper Media India partners with Viacom18 to offer In-Content Advertising (ICA)

Commenting on the partnership, Vivek Mohan Sharma, head – branded content, Viacom18 said, “The unique business model of the broadcast industry necessitates that we constantly think of ways to offer more touchpoints to brands . Brand integrations have always been one of the key media touchpoints in the industry but with technological advances, it is fast becoming an integral one. This collaboration with Whisper Media India is an attempt at integrating brand communications within content through technology. We are starting with In-Content-Advertising on our Hindi GEC COLORS and will soon expand to other channels as well.”