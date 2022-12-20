Whisper Media India partners with Viacom18 to offer In-Content Advertising (ICA)

In-Content Advertising is for the network of entertainment channels, starting with its leading Hindi GEC channel – COLORS.
Whisper Media, the Global Leader in Efficient Content Integration, today announced its partnership with Viacom18 to offer In-Content Advertising (ICA) on the latter’s network of entertainment channels, starting with its leading Hindi GEC channel – COLORS. The company now has a total of 16 broadcast partners across 8 languages offering ICA in India.
In-content advertising involves leveraging popular content on linear TV to connect with the audience when their attention is at its peak.
Commenting on the announcement, LS Krishnan, CEO & director – India, Whisper Media said, "The Hindi Speaking Market forms the largest share in the Indian GEC space where COLORS is one of the leading channels. We are glad to partner with Viacom18 and broaden our reach for brands to deliver messaging effectively across target markets. We have demonstrated that this format adds higher attention & visibility for the brand campaigns. ICA when added along with TVC improves the communication effectiveness.”
Commenting on the partnership, Vivek Mohan Sharma, head – branded content, Viacom18 said, “The unique business model of the broadcast industry necessitates that we constantly think of ways to offer more touchpoints to brands . Brand integrations have always been one of the key media touchpoints in the industry but with technological advances, it is fast becoming an integral one. This collaboration with Whisper Media India is an attempt at integrating brand communications within content through technology. We are starting with In-Content-Advertising on our Hindi GEC COLORS and will soon expand to other channels as well.”