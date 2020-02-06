Who and where are the next 100 million OTT users?

Making her point, Shemaroo's Kranti Gada said, "While the growth path is very different, the content path will see digital content consumption habits replicate TV as the medium becomes as massy. The consumers that we have seen in the initial phase are the early adopters, the starved audience who were not being catered by TV." She also cited a Ficci report that says 70 per cent of content consumed on Hotstar is GEC content.

Raising a question at Gada's statement, Khandekar quizzed why OTT, which is consumed on an individual screen, would go the TV way. "In Indian households, people know what everyone else is watching. In the broader level, a difference of 10-15 per cent will persist in the way TV and OTT are consumed," she responded.